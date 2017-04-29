Donald Tusk urges EU partners to stay united in the face of Brexit

Helen Cahill

European Council president Donald Tusk has called on the EU nations to stay united as they prepare for Brexit negotiations with the UK.

The 27 EU countries are taking part in a special summit in Brussels today to discuss Brexit. The UK is not participating in the talks; it will only begin negotiations with the EU after the General Election on 8 June.

Speaking to reporters ahead of talks today, Tusk said: "We need to remain united as EU-27.

"It is only then that we will be able to conclude the negotiations, which means that our unity is also in the UK's interest."

Tusk has already clarified his stance on the timeline of negotiations. In a letter to EU leaders released yesterday, he insisted that an accord on "people, money and Ireland" must come before any talks on a future trading relationship with the UK.

The UK government, however, is keen to start discussions on a future trade deal.

What will happen next?

A Brexit timeline: