Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to stand for election in Boston and Skegness

Helen Cahill

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will stand in the seat of Boston and Skegness in the General Election.

The seat is currently held by the Conservatives' Matt Warman.

Read more: Ukip leader Paul Nuttall says he won't resign if he doesn't get elected

Launching Ukip's campaign yesterday, Nuttall said he would not stand down as leader if he did not win a seat in the General Election. The party will be focusing on Brexit in its campaign, arguing that if the Conservatives win a large majority, they will be able to "backslide" on Brexit.

Ukip has also been in the spotlight for its controversial policies on religion, saying that burkas should be banned. The party's foreign affairs spokesperson resigned over the plans on the basis that they would infringe on civil liberties.

In a statement released today, Nuttall said: "It is a great honour and a privilege to stand for Ukip in Boston and Skegness.

"The constituency voted overwhelmingly for Leave inspired in part by the massive betrayal of our fishing industry by successive governments, something that today's Conservative Party led by Theresa May looks set to repeat.

"I will make it my mission to stand up for the people of Boston and Skegness and ensure there is no backsliding on Brexit."