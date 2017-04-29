FTSE 100 7203.94 -0.46%
Saturday 29 April 2017 10:06am

North Korea fails yet another missile test

Helen Cahill
North Korea recently showed off its military hardware in a parade in its capital Pyongyang (Source: Getty)

North Korea has failed a missile launch for the second time this month.

South Korean officials said the ballistic missile exploded shortly after it was launched.

The action comes weeks after North Korea paraded its weaponry in its capital Pyongyang and attempted a missile launch on its east coast. Prior to the launch, an aide of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the US was provoking North Korea, and that North Korea would "respond to full-out war with full-out war".

In response to the latest missile launch, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!"

Tensions have been rising between the US and North Korea after North Korea denounced an airstrike carried out by Trump in Syria as an "unforgivable act of aggression". Trump responded by positioning warships closer to the Korean peninsula.

Both nations have since been releasing footage of army training exercises to show off their military might.

A spokesperson of the South Korean ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement today: "The government of Republic of Korea condemns in the strongest terms this provocative action by the DPRK, as it clearly violates relevant UN Security Council resolutions and constitutes a serious threat to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the international community."

