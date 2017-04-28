Joe Hall

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they will move into Wembley Stadium next season, leaving them with just two games left to play at White Hart Lane.

Wembley will host all of Tottenham's home games in the 2017/18 season, while the Premier League club work to finish construction on a new 61,000 seater arena.

The North Londoners had been given a deadline of 30 April by the Football Association and Wembley to commit to playing in the national stadium for 27 home matches next season.

Tottenham's hopes of moving into their new state-of-the-art venue for the start of the 2018/19 campaign appeared to be in doubt after the project's financial backers raised concern over spiralling costs, forcing the club to ask the FA to extend their deadline for a Wembley decision beyond the end of March while they worked to ensure the development remained on schedule.

"Wembley will be our home for a season and then we shall return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world playing host to NFL games too - a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

"The Lane means a huge amount to each and every one of us and we needed to gain greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium before we made the final decision to commence with the decommissioning of our iconic, historic home for some 118 years.

"We shall ensure that we give the Lane a fitting farewell when we play our last match here on May 14."