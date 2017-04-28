Nina Edy

We know City workers are a competitive lot, but this is just ridiculous: one fitness chain has come up with a way to make sleeping a competitive activity.

This weekend, David Lloyd Clubs is trialling a new (ahem) fitness class that requires nothing more than climbing into bed and dozing off.

The classes, dubbed “Napercise”, consist of an intensive 45-minute sleep session which has been scientifically designed to reinvigorate the mind, improve moods and even burn the odd calorie - so it's a win, win.

The class is primarily aimed at exhausted parents, after research showed 86 per cent of parents admit to suffering from fatigue, with 26 per cent regularly getting less than five hours’ sleep a night.

In the studio, gym equipment will be swapped for single beds, while upbeat workout tunes will be ditched for soothing atmospheric sounds, so you can sleep in the perfect condition.

Wondering how you’ll lose those calories? The temperature will be set to a level that promotes calorie burning during sleep.

“Sleep is a lot more important than people realise,” said sleep expert Kathryn Pinkham.

“We tend to focus on the short-term effects such as being tired or lacking concentration, but it is also essential for our long-term physical and mental wellbeing too.

“In addition to a lack of sleep bringing with it a higher risk of developing anxiety or depression, when we are sleep deprived we lack the energy to exercise regularly, and also the mental clarity to make good decisions about the food we eat, which could negatively impact our physical health in the long-run." Sweet dreams...