In pictures: Five insane superyachts of the future

Bored of your average fat white yacht?

Then feast your eyes on these. Designers and yacht experts have clubbed together to draw up the superyachts of the future for Boat International Media's new magazine Futureyachts, imagining what the future Sir Philip Greens of the world will want to use for their Greek island getaways.

But, the yachts of 2025 and beyond won't just be for Mediterranean cruising. The designers have imagined vessels for exploration as well as relaxation. Perhaps some of these boats will travel along the world's first ship tunnel, set to open in 2022 at the earliest.

The 56m long Explorer yacht, for example, is described as a "yacht inside a ship" that "balances comfort and exceptional seakeeping", and can navigate icy arctic waters.

The Argo yacht (pictured above) has been conceived for the go-anywhere billionaire. It comes with a personal submarine, an amphibious landing craft and a helipad.

There are yachts that draw on the current yachting trends, however. The L'Amage yacht is a 190m vessel that can host 28 guests and has 14 staterooms, and a separate apartment for the owner. It is manned by a crew of 78.

