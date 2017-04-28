Courtney Goldsmith

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fortune passed $80bn (£61.9bn) today for the first time ever, putting him just $5bn behind the world's richest man.

As Amazon's shares surged in after hours trading last night, $3.3bn was added to Bezos' net worth, according to Bloomberg's billionaire index.

Shares in the retail giant are currently up more than two per cent at $938.43 after it smashed expectations in its first quarter figures late last night.

The firm posted net income of $724m for the quarter, a considerable jump on the same period in 2016, when net income sat at $513m.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has held the title of richest person in the world since 2013. His net worth dipped $200m to $87.1bn last night in after hours trading as Microsoft posted its quarterly results, according to Bloomberg's index.

Microsoft's shares fell after the company reported lower than expected revenue and fewer sales of its Surface tablet products.

If Amazon stock adds about $50, Bezos, who is currently in third place, will overtake both Spanish business tycoon Amancio Ortega (the owner of Zara) and Gates.

Read more: Mapped: Here's where the world's richest chief executives live