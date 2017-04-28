Joe Hall

Bookmakers are predicting a boxing betting bonanza over Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title showdown with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley on Saturday night.

The hotly anticipated mega-fight — which will set a new post-war boxing attendance record — is expected to be the second biggest betting bout since Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao smashed box office records in 2015.

Read more: Betting tips - Joshua will come of against against veteran Wladimir Klitschko

"Big fights like this always attract casual fans and despite no table-throwing and fancy dress antics in the build-up, there's no doubt this one has caught the imagination of the British public," said a Paddy Power spokesman.

"We're expecting over £20m to be staked across the industry — putting it just behind the Mayweather versus Pacquiao fight in 2015."

Read more: Making a mega-fight - Wembley and Matchroom bosses reveal the manpower, months of planning and sleepless nights behind Joshua v Klitschko

A not insignificant chunk of that could come from Klitshcko's previous opponent Tyson Fury, who told his Twitter followers he would bet £100,000 on his vanquished foe to topple Joshua.

Around 90,000 fans are expected to fill Wembley to watch 27-year-old Joshua defend his IBF title and compete for a WBA "super" belt against the 41-year-old Klitschko.

As well as the bumper-crowd, the fight is forecast to draw in record pay-per-view sales for a British fight.