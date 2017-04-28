FTSE 100 7204.90 -0.45%
Friday 28 April 2017 1:14pm

NatWest and Lloyds Bank customers having trouble with online banking

Caitlin Morrison
Natwest customers are having trouble completing transfers (Source: Getty)

Customers of Natwest and Lloyds Bank are having trouble accessing their accounts through online banking today.

Natwest customers are also experiencing issues with intra-bank transfers, with money seemingly disappearing when a transfer is made from one Natwest account to another.

A spokesperson for RBS, which owns Natwest, said: "We are aware that some customers are currently experiencing issues with our mobile app and online banking running slowly. Some customers are also seeing issues completing transfers on accounts. We are working hard to resolve this and apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Meanwhile, Lloyds Bank issued a statement on social media and said: "We're aware that some customers are experiencing problems accessing internet banking and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. In the meantime, as the issues are intermittent, please continue to try logging on. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

