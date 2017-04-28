Those searching for a new job might want to sharpen up their maths skills.
A new report says jobs for those with a knack for numbers ranked at the top of the list of the best jobs of 2017 as businesses look for candidates with analytical minds.
The top job for this year was a statistician, a role that takes home an annual median salary of $80,110 (£61,901) and has a growth outlook of 34 per cent for the seven years to 2024, according to the latest CareerCast jobs report.
Other maths-related careers that placed high on the list for 2017 included: mathematician, data scientist and operations research analyst.
"The demand for workers with math skills spans a variety of professions and industries, including marketing, banking, government, sports, retail, and healthcare," said Kyle Kensing, online editor of CareerCast.
"Those with math and analytic skills are highly prized for their ability to develop solutions that uncover hidden solutions to business challenges."
On the flip-side, the two lowest ranking jobs of 2017 were newspaper reporter and broadcaster. The journalism industry professions have taken on a heightened importance and increased scrutiny in recent years, the report said.
"Both of these industries have felt the years-long squeeze of diminishing job prospects, due to declining advertising revenue that has impacted the newspaper, radio and television industries,” said Kensing.
See the full rankings below.
|The 10 best jobs of 2017
|Annual median salary (in USD)
|Growth outlook (to 2024)
|1. Statistician
|$80,110
|34 per cent
|2. Medical services manager
|$94,500
|17 per cent
|3. Operations research analyst
|$78,630
|30 per cent
|4. Information security analyst
|$90,120
|18 per cent
|5. Data scientist
|$111,267
|16 per cent
|6. University professor (tenured)
|$72,470
|13 per cent
|7. Mathematician
|$111,100
|21 per cent
|8. Software engineer
|$100,690
|17 per cent
|9. Occupational therapist
|$80,150
|27 per cent
|10. Speech pathologist
|$73,410
|21 per cent
|The 10 worst jobs of 2017
|Annual median salary (in USD)
|Growth outlook (to 2024)
|200. Newspaper reporter
|$36,360
|minus nine per cent
|199. Broadcaster
|$37,720
|minus 13 per cent
|198. Logger
|$36,210
|four per cent
|197. Enlisted military personnel
|$27,936
|n/a
|196. Pest control worker
|$32,162
|minus one per cent
|195. Disc jockey
|$30,080
|minus 11 per cent
|194. Advertising sales person
|$48,490
|minus three per cent
|193. Firefighter
|$46,870
|five per cent
|192. Retail salesperson
|$22,040
|seven per cent
|191. Taxi driver
|$23,510
|13 per cent