Bill Esdaile

SANDOWN Park stages its opening Flat meeting of the season this afternoon, with the Group Two bet365 Mile (3.30pm) the highlight.

The Hannon yard have won this six times in the past nine years and will be looking for another with Doncaster victor Kool Kompany.

He looks the most likely winner, but hasn’t often followed up a win in recent seasons and this looks an open renewal.

I’m happy to sit it out and instead focus on the opening bet365 Esher Cup (1.50pm).

Roger Charlton has made an excellent start to the season and his string is on fire at present, with three of his last four runners winning.

His Fair Eva, a daughter of Frankel, has a big chance in next week’s 1,000 Guineas, but don’t miss Frankel colt ATTY PERSE this afternoon at a general 3/1.

This three-year-old was backed off the boards on debut over course and distance last September and duly obliged.

He has since been snapped up by Godolphin and Charlton has entered him in both the Betfred Dante and the Investec Derby.

A mark of 87 could prove very lenient, while James Doyle has the perfect draw in stall one to break out quickly and get himself in a good position.

The bet365 Classic Trial (2.55pm) has produced a slightly disappointing field, but it again shows how strong a start Frankel has made as a stallion as three of his offspring take part.

Of the trio I can’t see past John Gosden’s MONARCHS GLEN.

He won well on his reappearance at Kempton earlier this month and I fancy him to follow up in this.

Although he was keen that day, he got the job done and his four rivals haven’t been set yet this term. Try and snaffle some of the 11/10.

POINTERS TODAY

Atty Perse 1.50pm Sandown

Monarchs Glen 2.55pm Sandown