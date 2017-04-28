Courtney Goldsmith

Nearly half of Scottish voters don't want another referendum on independence before the UK leaves the European Union, a new poll has revealed.

The poll suggested 49 per cent of Scots are against a referendum being held between the Autumn of 2018 and the Spring of 2019, the timeline proposed by Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Alternatively, 37 per cent supported the suggested timetable while 14 per cent said they didn't know.

The YouGov poll, which was published in the Times, follows a survey by Kantar earlier this week which found most Scottish voters don't want another referendum at all.

Read more: Scotland has made its formal request for a second independence referendum

Sturgeon has campaigned for a second referendum since June when Scotland emphatically voted in favour of staying in the EU while the UK as a whole voted to leave.

In her formal request to Prime Minister Theresa May, Sturgeon said: "It is my firm view that the mandate of the Scottish parliament must be respected and progressed."

Sturgeon said the "material change of circumstances" brought about by the landmark Brexit vote justified repeating the choice given to Scottish voters in the 2014 referendum.

The PM has previously said that "now is not the time" for a second vote.

Meanwhile, it's now looking like UK voters are regretting the decision to leave the EU in the first place.

A poll yesterday revealed more people in the UK think the vote to leave the EU was wrong than right for the first time since the divisive referendum.

The poll found 45 per cent of Britons now think it was the wrong decision, compared with 43 per cent who believe it was the right outcome.

Sentiment against Brexit grew in London, while outside the capital the number who thought it was wrong stayed largely the same.

Read more: Corbyn slams the brakes on second referendum speculation