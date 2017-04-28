Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) is rolling out a new "Please Offer Me a Seat" badge to help people who find it difficult to stand get a seat on public transport.

The blue badge, obtainable via the TfL website, is available to disabled passengers and those with hidden conditions or illnesses to help them find a seat on public transport and make travelling easier.

Read more: This app wants to solve the dilemma of when to give up your Tube seat

A six week trial with 1,200 people was held in the autumn of last year to test out the new badge. More than 72 per cent of journeys were found to be easier as a result of the badge, and 98 per cent of people taking part in the trial said they would recommend it to somebody who needed it.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

These blue badges will make a real difference to passengers who need a seat but just haven’t felt confident enough to ask for one. I’ve no doubt they’ll soon become as recognisable across the capital as our popular Baby on Board badges.

The badge was created off the back of requests from customers who sometimes struggle to find a seat as their need is not immediately obvious.

TfL won't ask customers requesting the badge or accompanying card for their medical history or supporting evidence from a doctor.

It will be usable across all TfL services, spanning the London Underground, London Overground, TfL Rail, as well as on station platforms or waiting areas.

Mike Brown, London’s transport commissioner, said: “I hope that its permanent introduction will allow more people to travel with ease and in comfort. As they become more widely recognised, more and more customers will be looking out for the blue badges and I hope offering their seat to fellow passengers with a greater need.”

Read more: TfL wants a partner to help develop "iconic" South Kensington Tube station