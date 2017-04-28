Caitlin Morrison

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) swung back to a profit during the three months to the end of March this year.

The figures

RBS reported attributable profit of £259m, compared with a loss of £968m in the same period of last year.

Operating profit rose to £713m from £421m, while adjusted operating profit was up to £1.4bn from £440m.

The bank posted earnings per share of 2.2p, up from a loss of 8.3p per share in the first quarter of 2016.

Why it's interesting

RBS has been hitting headlines for the wrong reasons lately, so this return to profit after 18 months of losses will come as a relief to some investors - especially given that expectations were for a rather more modest £50m to £70m.

It will also be good news for the government, after chancellor Philip Hammond's admission last week that the Treasury could sell off its huge stake in the bank at a loss.

The group is facing a bill of £125m for legal battle with more than 27,000 retail investors, including 4,000 current staff, over a £12bn rights issue ahead of the government rescue in 2008. The lender has been trying to agree settlements with claimants in a bid to avoid a courtroom clash.

RBS revealed yesterday that it had reached a deal with another group of shareholders, meaning 87 per cent of the claims being brought have been settled.

What RBS said

The bank said it was maintaining its guidance for 2017. "In addition, and subject to providing fully for remaining significant legacy issues in 2017, our expectation remains that we will be profitable in 2018," the group added.