Melissa York

Old Vinyl Factory, Hayes

From £124,000 for a 40 per cent share

The former home of EMI Music – and before that, two munitions factories – have been turned into one to three bedroom apartments. Commuters will be able to get into Paddington in 19 minutes from Hayes & Harlington station, which is six minutes away and will also join the Elizabeth Line in 2018. Network Homes is currently offering 10 Shared Ownership Homes suitable for first time buyers.

Visit networkhomes.org.uk

Royal Docks West, Newham

From £385,000

A lot is happening this side of the Thames; it’s a £3.8bn regeneration area with plans for a floating village beneath the Emirates Air Line, an Asian business district, arts and heritage site Silvertown Quays and Crossrail will be arriving in 2018. Yesterday, 105 studio to three bedroom apartments (26 marked up as affordable) went on sale in this 19 storey tower on Western Gateway. The Mount Anvil developed building is three minutes from Custom House DLR station and they’ll be ready to move into in the winter of 2018.

Call 020 3883 7238 or e: sales@royaldockswest.com

Brunswick Square, Bromley

From £335,000

Snap up a suburban home in the middle of the regeneration of Orpington town centre, where house prices have risen by 20 per cent in the last three years. The Zone 6 location is a 15 minute walk to the train station, with an 18 minute commute into London Bridge. Over 70 per cent of the 83 apartments are sold, but new one and two bedroom flats will go on sale tomorrow, each with outside space or a covered terrace, and some with private parking. Purchasers can also use Help to Buy on some of the properties.

Call 01689 669 066 or visit brunswicksq.co.uk

Kensington Row, Kensington

From £1.575m

Tomorrow sees the launch of The Cityhouse Collection set in Thomas Earle house on Warwick Row. There will be 14 houses going on the market, split across two levels, ranging from one to three bedrooms. They’ll measure up to 2,013sqft and each comes with its own terrace, some of them almost 300sqft. Developer St Edward, a subsidiary of the Berkeley Group, is behind the building with architects Squire & Partners at the helm. Residents will also be able to take advantage of a gym, cinema and a Harrods Estates concierge.

Visit kensingtonrow.co.uk or call 0203 411 3579

Cambium, Southfields

From £1.53m

Family housing is on sale in this leafy part of Zone Three. Close to Wimbledon and Putney, six townhouses are available in the Argyll Terrace phase of this Lendlease development. Known for sustainable building, energy efficient lighting, appliances and water-saving measures will feature in these 2,400sqft, five bedroom homes. Centred around an “urban meadow”, they’re also in the catchment area of three Outstanding schools and are ready to move into in the autumn.

Call 020 3817 7000 or visit cambium.london