TSB yesterday reported a 53 per cent fall in management pre-tax profits to £28m, citing increased operating costs.

The bank’s customer lending rose 12.6 per cent year-on-year to £30.9bn in the first quarter, it reported yesterday.

Operating costs increased by 24 per cent to £202.8m, driven by a £30.2m contractual increase in outsourcing fees paid to Lloyds.

“TSB hit the ground running in 2017 as we continued on our mission to make banking better for all UK consumers,” chief executive Paul Pester said.

“We saw over 6,000 customers a week bring their banking to TSB in the quarter, with total deposit balances growing to nearly £30bn.

“We’ve also helped more customers than ever before to borrow well with TSB, lending £2.2bn to more than 14,000 homebuyers.”

