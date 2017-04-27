FTSE 100 7237.17 -0.71%
Thursday 27 April 2017 7:02pm

AstraZeneca chiefs get a bloody nose as shareholders rebel against high pay packets

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
BRITAIN-US-PHARMA-BUSINESS-TAKEOVER-ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER
AstraZeneca chief exec Pascal Soriot received a total of £13.4m in 2016 (Source: Getty)

The board of AstraZeneca was left with a bloody nose after nearly 40 per cent of voting shareholders opposed the company's executive pay packets.

The non-binding vote on the pharma giant's remuneration report was taken at its AGM on Thursday and represents one of the largest revolts against a UK firm so far this year.

However, while 38.83 per cent of voting shareholders opposed the 2016 pay report, less than four per cent voted against the directors' remuneration policy; in other words, how their pay will be calculated in years to come.

Read more: Jam tomorrow? AstraZeneca says it won't be the case in 2017

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca's chief executive, received £13.4m in total during 2016. His pay packet, constituting salary, bonus, long-term incentives and other benefits, was 68 per cent higher than the previous year.

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca told Bloomberg the pharmaceutical giant had made changes to its long-term incentive programme based on shareholder feedback, and had also consulted investors about its pay policy more broadly.

Tags

Related articles

Jam tomorrow? AstraZeneca says it won't be the case in 2017
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Corporate governance experts slam executive pay ahead of shareholder votes
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Astrazeneca hails diabetes breakthrough as new drugs cut death rates
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff