Shruti Tripathi Chopra

London-listed healthcare provider Mediclinic saw its shares soar nearly 18 per cent in morning trading yesterday after the Abu Dhabi government waived a 20 percent co-payment requirement for treatment at private facilities.

Mediclinic’s shares benefited from the news as it snapped up Abu Dhabi private hospital group Al Noor for about $1.7bn (£1.3bn) last year.

Abu Dhabi introduced the co-payment measure last July, Reuters reported.

Mediclinic has operating platforms in Southern Africa, Switzerland and the UAE.

It also holds a 29.9 per cent interest in Spire Healthcare, another London-listed private healthcare group.

Shares in Spire rose nearly five per cent to 337.10p yesterday while Mediclinic’s shares closed up 17.51 per cent at 859p.