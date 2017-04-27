FTSE 100 7237.17 -0.71%
Thursday 27 April 2017 6:57pm

London-listed healthcare provider Mediclinic's shares soar over 17 per cent on Abu Dhabi regulatory change

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Mediclinic’s shares benefited from the news as it snapped up Abu Dhabi private hospital group Al Noor (Source: Getty)

London-listed healthcare provider Mediclinic saw its shares soar nearly 18 per cent in morning trading yesterday after the Abu Dhabi government waived a 20 percent co-payment requirement for treatment at private facilities.

Mediclinic’s shares benefited from the news as it snapped up Abu Dhabi private hospital group Al Noor for about $1.7bn (£1.3bn) last year.

Abu Dhabi introduced the co-payment measure last July, Reuters reported.

Mediclinic has operating platforms in Southern Africa, Switzerland and the UAE.

It also holds a 29.9 per cent interest in Spire Healthcare, another London-listed private healthcare group.

Shares in Spire rose nearly five per cent to 337.10p yesterday while Mediclinic’s shares closed up 17.51 per cent at 859p.

