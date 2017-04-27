Mark Sands

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's warnings of Brexit "illusions" show the difficulty of the UK's negotiations with the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May is to say.

Earlier today, Merkel reiterated that the UK cannot begin talks on a future relationship with the EU until divorce proceedings are closed, and hit out over "illusions" in Britain.

Responding to the German Chancellor, May will say today: “We have seen Chancellor Merkel’s comments today. She says the UK has 'illusions' about the process and that the 27 member states of the European Union agree.

"We can see how tough those negotiations are going to be at times.”

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson yesterday similarly warned that “negotiations will be tough and some plaster may fall off the ceiling”.

And just like Johnson, May is expected to use the line as an attack on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking in Leeds, a city with no Conservative MPs, May will say that despite the difficulty of talks, "our opponents are already seeking to disrupt those negotiations – at the same time as 27 other European countries line up to oppose us".

“I know this city is one of the places that people call a ‘traditional Labour area’. But here – and in every constituency across the country – it may say Labour on the ballot, but it’s Jeremy Corbyn that gets the vote," she will say.