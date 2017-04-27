FTSE 100 7237.17 -0.71%
Thursday 27 April 2017 5:26pm

Scottish police have issued MSPs with a security warning over three suspicious packages of white powder

Mark Sands
Three packages have been sent to elected officials in Scotland this week. (Source: Getty)

Police have moved to issue Scottish parliament members with a security warning after three suspicious packages of white powder were reported this week.

Packages were sent to an MP, a political party headquarters and a council building on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police said that all three "were associated with the forthcoming UK General Election", adding that "enquiries into this matter are ongoing".

Officers were called after SNP MP John Nicolson received one package yesterday, while emergency services also attended Angus Council's municipal buildings.

