Mark Sands

Police have moved to issue Scottish parliament members with a security warning after three suspicious packages of white powder were reported this week.

Packages were sent to an MP, a political party headquarters and a council building on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police said that all three "were associated with the forthcoming UK General Election", adding that "enquiries into this matter are ongoing".

Officers were called after SNP MP John Nicolson received one package yesterday, while emergency services also attended Angus Council's municipal buildings.