Wladimir Klitschko is keeping his prediction for his world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua close to his chest — literally.

The Ukrainian has filmed his prediction but rather than revealing it to the world has put the clip on a USB stick which will be sealed into the robe he’ll wear into the ring in front of 90,000 people at Wembley on Saturday night.

Klitschko, who will be stepping into the ring to fight for the first time since losing to Tyson Fury in November 2015, said he will place the robe — replete with USB stick and prediction — up for auction with the money going to his charity.

“I’m not Nostradamus but my obsession is so strong that it made me — in the shape of digitalisation — record a video of my prediction which is on this USB stick,” said the 41-year-old.

“This stick will be integrated into my robe which I’m going to wear on Saturday. Sealed.

“Do not ask me after the fight what is on this stick. The only person who can watch it is the person who buys the robe — and all the money will be donated to the Klitschko foundation.”

In contrast, Joshua was unequivocal when asked how he foresaw the outcome of the fight.

“I win,” the 27-year-old replied.

Klitschko represents the biggest test in Joshua’s undefeated career to date, but the IBF world champion claims to be no less confident than before any of his previous 18 knockout wins.

“It’s not complicated, let’s not over think it,” said the 27-year-old.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s just a fight. Let’s strip it back to what it is; a young lion ferocious, hungry and very determined, left no stone unturned in training camp.

“Even when I was fighting guys with less experience I took them on as if I was fighting in world championship fights.

“That’s the only way I’ve got to this position. I’ve been preparing since day one for this.”