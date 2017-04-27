Mark Sands

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will make a second attempt to win a seat in Westminster less than five months after being rejected by the voters of Stoke.

Nuttall was defeated by Labour in the seat of Stoke on Trent central in late February, despite describing the constituency as the Brexit capital of Britain.

He confirmed the plan on LBC radio earlier today, but has yet to reveal which constituency is in the crosshairs.

It comes after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage and party backer Arron Banks both ruled themselves out of competing in the June election.

Farage has been rejected by voters seven times, while Banks had mooted an attempt to unseat the former Ukip MP Douglas Carswell.

However, Banks' plans lasted just six days and were scrapped after Carswell revealed that he would be stepping down in the summer.