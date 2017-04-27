FTSE 100 7232.44 -0.77%
Thursday 27 April 2017 4:44pm

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is making a second attempt to enter parliament less than five months after losing out in Stoke

The UK will head to the polls on 8 June (Source: Getty)

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will make a second attempt to win a seat in Westminster less than five months after being rejected by the voters of Stoke.

Nuttall was defeated by Labour in the seat of Stoke on Trent central in late February, despite describing the constituency as the Brexit capital of Britain.

He confirmed the plan on LBC radio earlier today, but has yet to reveal which constituency is in the crosshairs.

Read More: This election could herald the end of Ukip

It comes after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage and party backer Arron Banks both ruled themselves out of competing in the June election.

Farage has been rejected by voters seven times, while Banks had mooted an attempt to unseat the former Ukip MP Douglas Carswell.

However, Banks' plans lasted just six days and were scrapped after Carswell revealed that he would be stepping down in the summer.

