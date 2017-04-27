Frank Dalleres

Former Newcastle midfielder Sylvain Marveaux has emerged as one of the football industry figures to be arrested in connection with HMRC’s international probe into an alleged £5m tax fraud.

Marveaux, 31, who now plays for Lorient in his native France, joined Newcastle in July 2011 from Rennes but made just 27 starts in three seasons. He was loaned to Guingamp in 2014 and later released.

His arrest is believed to be one of four made in England and France as HMRC investigates possible income tax and National Insurance avoidance by way of secret payments to players and their agents.

Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley was arrested on Wednesday, when HMRC officers raided the club’s St James’ Park stadium and training ground. Charnley, 39, was later released without charge.

West Ham’s offices at the London Stadium in Stratford were also raided. The club have said that they are co-operating with HMRC. Documents, computers and mobile phones were seized in the raids.

HMRC also requested information from Chelsea, though the Premier League leaders were not raided and no items are believed to have been seized. Chelsea confirmed they would provide the information.

Tax authorities suspect that £5m may have been lost by fraudulent activity.

HMRC faced calls from MPs to crack down on the football industry earlier this year.