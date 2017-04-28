City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, banking and asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Maurice Turnor Gardner LLP

Maurice Turnor Gardner LLP, a boutique private wealth law firm, has promoted Fiona Poole to partner, effective from 1 May. Fiona is a dual-qualified solicitor and chartered tax adviser who specialises in complex tax-efficient structuring of clients’ personal and business assets in multiple jurisdictions, advises on international trust issues for high net worth individuals and helps clients to navigate the UK’s complicated personal tax rules for non-UK domiciled individuals moving to, and living in, the UK. She joined Maurice Turnor Gardner in 2010 from PwC where she specialised in international private client tax. Fiona was awarded the Top 35 under 35 by Private Client Practitioner twice, in 2011 and in 2013. She qualified as a solicitor in 2005, became a member of the Association of Tax Technicians in 2006 and a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation in 2007. She is a proud member of STEP, the Charity Law Association and the Association of Partnership Practitioners.

Hampshire Trust Bank

Hampshire Trust Bank, the specialist bank, has announced the appointment of Ian Alsop as head of underwriting in the commercial mortgages team. In his new role, Ian will focus on building the commercial mortgages underwriting team and developing policies to ensure the bank maintains its professional, consistent and speedy delivery of lending decisions as the volume of customers increases. Ian has more than 20 years’ experience of all types of property lending. He has recently focused on investment and development transactions in the personal and SME buy-to-let, mixed use and commercial sectors. Prior to joining Hampshire Trust Bank, Ian was head of credit at Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, London and head of loans distribution at the Bank of Scotland Corporate. He also previously served as a director of the Association of Property Lenders.

ICG

Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) has appointed Peter Lockhead as a managing director in its direct lending team, effective 1 June. Reporting to Max Mitchell, head of direct lending, this is a new position to reflect both the growth in assets under management within ICG’s direct lending strategy and ongoing market opportunities. Joining ICG from Avenue Capital where he was portfolio manager and head of direct lending since 2012, Peter brings to the firm an outstanding track record gained from over 25 years of lending and is highly regarded in the industry. At ICG, he will be responsible for identifying, analysing and executing investment opportunities for the European direct lending firms.

