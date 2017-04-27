Betting: Anthony Joshua to come of age against veteran Wladimir Klitschko

Ben Cleminson

Saturday night marks the biggest fight of Anthony Joshua’s young but impressive career as he prepares to go toe-to-toe with his former mentor, Wladimir Klitschko.

It’s a true case of master meets apprentice – Joshua was Klitschko’s sparring partner in 2014 on his way up the ladder, and will now face the Ukrainian in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

The 2012 Olympic gold medal winner is IBF world champion, and has a proud record of 18 wins from 18 (all by knockout) – but this is a much different challenge.

Veteran Klitschko dominated the heavyweight division for a decade, holding four world-title belts, and building up a winning streak of 22 fights from 2004 before a shock defeat to Tyson Fury in November 2015.

That was the 41-year-old’s most recent fight, and up against a younger, faster and stronger opponent, it will be fascinating to see how much he has in the tank.

The hugely experienced Klitschko will have a game plan in mind - it’s been said that he will let Joshua take the centre of the ring and look to counter-punch, much like Fury did to him in Germany.

I’m expecting it to be cagey, especially in the opening rounds, as the two fighters size each other up.

I don’t think it will go the distance, as Joshua’s power will surely prove too much eventually – but it won’t be a slug-fest like his bout with Dillian Whyte.

That’s why I’ll be on Joshua to win by KO in rounds 10-12 at 7/1 with 188BET.

Klitschko has certainly been around the block, and will look to frustrate Joshua and the partisan crowd with his ‘jab and grab’ to slow the fight down.

For this reason, I’ll be buying total rounds at 8 with Sporting Index.

