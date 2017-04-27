Emma Haslett

Whitehall was on lockdown today after a man in his 20s was arrested near Downing Street, as witnesses reported armed police near the Treasury.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers had arrested a man on Parliament Street on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

Witnesses reported seeing kitchen knives on the ground on the pavement next to a backpack.

"He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station," they said.

"Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command are continuing their investigation, and as a result of this arrest there is no immediate known threat."

It added there were no injuries.

Rucksack and knives on the ground being photographed by forensic officer: https://t.co/Ex02evzA7t pic.twitter.com/bbT7zhCL4a — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) April 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Transport for London said Whitehall was closed northbound due to a "police incident", and warned drivers in the area to expect long delays.

Police operation on Whitehall pic.twitter.com/A52oMR53hC — Angus Walker (@anguswalkertalk) April 27, 2017

Armed police have shut down stretch of Whitehall outside HM Treasury pic.twitter.com/R7B40BIlzq — John Stevens (@johnestevens) April 27, 2017

Man arrested in Westminster. No reported injuries. More information to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 27, 2017

The Met Police's statement in full "A man has been arrested in Whitehall this afternoon, at approximately 14:22, following a stop and search as part of an ongoing operation. "The man was arrested in Parliament Street, junction with Parliament Square, by armed officers from the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command. "The man, aged in his late twenties, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.Knives have been recovered from him. "He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station. "Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command are continuing their investigation, and as a result of this arrest there is no immediate known threat."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.