Jasper Jolly

The European Central Bank (ECB) has left monetary policy unchanged in a week when European markets took heart from diminishing political risk.

In a statement the ECB said: "The Governing Council continues to expect the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases."

European markets soared this week after Emmanuel Macron made the final round of the French Presidential election. The independent centrist candidate has reassured markets spooked by the anti-euro, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Read more: Macron rally sees markets gain $290bn

The ECB's main refinancing rate, at which it lends money to banks, has remained at zero per cent since March 2016.

Starting this month the pace of asset purchases has fallen to €60bn per month. The quantitative easing programme is set to continue until at least December, unless the ECB changes course.

ECB president Mario Draghi has avowed his intention to make monetary policy "boring" in the coming months, but economic fundamentals threaten to enliven discussion around the central bank's Frankfurt headquarters. An improving economic picture in business surveys and other indicators such as car sales have raised pressure on the governing council to start tightening monetary policy.

Read more: Whisper it, but the European economy is in surprisingly good shape

The European Commission's economic sentiment index confirmed confidence is rising in separate data today. It reached its highest point since September 2007, the start of the global financial crisis.

However, the ECB has remained committed to its loose monetary policy until it sees inflation rising sustainably towards its two per cent target.

Although inflation briefly hit two per cent in February, the central bank correctly judged the rise would only be temporary as the effects of rising oil and food prices started to diminish. Inflation fell back to an annual rate of 1.5 per cent in March.

Mario Draghi has repeatedly said the ECB will wait until core inflation, which ignores the effect of volatile components of the price index, starts to show a sustained upwards movement.

Core inflation grew by 0.7 per cent in March.