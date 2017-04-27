Rebecca Smith

Cobham has said its first quarter trading has come in line with expectations, off the back of a slew of profit warnings.

The aerospace company has issued five profit warnings over the past 16 months, but the FTSE 250 firm said ahead of its annual general meeting today the performance was as had been anticipated.

It did though, note the first quarter has become a "relatively small proportion" of the overall results for the year, given the "historic trading bias" towards June and December.

The company is in the midst of a turnaround strategy, though in its early stages. Cobham said it had commenced a review of "the breadth and shape of its portfolio" and expects to provide an update to the market in its interim results on 3 August.

In February, the firm was bruised after its shares took a tumble of 20 per cent on the news of another profit warning and the announcement it might struggle to live up to what was a disappointing performance for 2016.

And last month it announced a £500m rights issue, at the same time as unveiling a 37 per cent fall in pre-tax profits.

Today, Cobham said: "The board's expectations for group performance this financial year remain unchanged and it affirms the previous guidance for 2017."

