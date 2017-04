Caitlin Morrison

There is no service on the Waterloo & City line this morning, due to a signal failure at Bank station.

No service due to a signal failure at Bank. — Waterloo & City line (@wlooandcityline) April 27, 2017

Earlier this year, City A.M. put together this helpful guide to alternative routes between Waterloo and Bank in the event that service goes down.

Unfortunately, it looks like the best bet is taking the Jubilee then the Northern line to get to the Square Mile.