Frank Dalleres

Arsenal 1, Leicester City 0

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insisted his team fully deserved to record successive Premier League wins for the first time since January despite needing a huge slice of luck to overcome stubborn Leicester tonight.

An unwitting own goal from Foxes defender Robert Huth four minutes from time handed the Gunners their third win in a row in all competitions and a timely boost heading into Sunday's north London derby with Tottenham.

Read more: Trevor Steven: Big Sam should look overseas after Palace

"We took the initiative," said Wenger, whose team climbed above Everton to sixth, three points behind Manchester United.

"We lacked a change of pace, penetration, you could see we had some heavy legs. But we were serious, and we didn't give chances away. Maybe we lacked a little bit of speed in our game to get them out of position but Leicester defend well and are very difficult to get out of position.

"In the end I think the win rewards the team who took the initiative in the game. Overall we are very happy with that because we knew it would be difficult tonight.

"Let's not forget that we played on Sunday afternoon. Leicester didn't play at all at the weekend, they had a good preparation for that game, and we knew we had a little handicap on that front."

Leicester interim manager Craig Shakespeare bemoaned a "cruel deflection" but, having won their first six matches under him, the champions are now winless in five and remain 15th.

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal scored a rare goal in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and almost made it two in two games when his flick from a corner caused Leicester's Danny Simpson to clear from the goalmouth in the 17th minute.

At the other end, winger Riyad Mahrez posed the visitors' biggest threat, forcing Petr Cech to tip over from his powerful close-range shot and later jinking inside Gabriel before hitting the side-netting.

With Arsenal labouring in attack, top scorer Alexis Sanchez attempted to force matters with a rasping 20-yard shot that rattled the bar just before half-time, while Huth denied the Chile forward with a last-ditch tackle soon after the break.

On a night when their attacking play was at its most turgid, the Gunners needed help to breach Leicester and it came in the form of Huth, who unwittingly diverted a driven ball from Monreal that had been heading wide into his own net.