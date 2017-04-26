FTSE 100 7288.72 +0.18%
London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet won't count anything out when it comes to growing the business

Oliver Gill
LSE boss Xavier Rolet said the exchange is exploring organic and inorganic opportunities to grow (Source: Getty)

The London Stock Exchange's love affair with Deutsche Boerse may finally be over, but it hasn't been scarred by the experience and is still on the lookout for a new mate.

Revealing today that the LSE's income in the first three months of 2017 grew up 19 per cent to £459m, boss Xavier Rolet said the failure to complete a tie-up with its German counterpart hadn't put the exchange off hunting elsewhere.

He said: "We continue to be actively engaged in exploring selective ongoing organic and inorganic investments in order to drive further growth.”

Read more: London Stock Exchange boss joins PM in Saudi Arabia as he seeks Aramco IPO

The first quarter results beat company supplied expectations of £449m, a performance that Rolet labelled "strong".

The LSE's London Clearing House income increased by 31 per cent while the LSE's information services revenues grew by 24 per cent.

Rolet added: “We are well positioned as an open access financial markets infrastructure group... remain focused on executing our strategy, partnering with customers and delivering value for shareholders."

