The London Stock Exchange's love affair with Deutsche Boerse may finally be over, but it hasn't been scarred by the experience and is still on the lookout for a new mate.

Revealing today that the LSE's income in the first three months of 2017 grew up 19 per cent to £459m, boss Xavier Rolet said the failure to complete a tie-up with its German counterpart hadn't put the exchange off hunting elsewhere.

He said: "We continue to be actively engaged in exploring selective ongoing organic and inorganic investments in order to drive further growth.”

The first quarter results beat company supplied expectations of £449m, a performance that Rolet labelled "strong".

The LSE's London Clearing House income increased by 31 per cent while the LSE's information services revenues grew by 24 per cent.

Rolet added: “We are well positioned as an open access financial markets infrastructure group... remain focused on executing our strategy, partnering with customers and delivering value for shareholders."