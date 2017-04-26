Ross McLean

English cricket chief Colin Graves believes the domestic game’s new City-based eight-team Twenty20 tournament will rival the power of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia’s Big Bash.

County cricket has voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new competition: 38 of the 41 England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) members approved the proposal, with 15 of 18 first-class counties in support.

Essex and Middlesex were the two counties to oppose the idea, while Kent abstained from the voting process. Graves, meanwhile, is adamant the new tournament, set to start in 2020, will trigger a new era.

“I passionately believe that the game has chosen the right path,” said ECB chairman Graves. “Each of our members will benefit and, critically, so will the whole game.

“Our clear ambition is that the new competition will sit alongside the IPL and Big Bash League as one of the world’s major cricket tournaments.”

It is as yet unknown which cities will be represented and where the matches will be played.