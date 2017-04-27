Lynsey Barber

The boss of Fullers pub chain Simon Emeny is among investors ploughing cash into an up-and-coming startup that is helping Airbnb hosts offer more than just a home.

London founded YourWelcome lets those who are renting out their home on Airbnb and other sites offer additional services to guests such as cleaning, late checkouts and luggage storage.

The startup has landed £1m fresh cash from lead investor Flux Group, and angel investors who include Sir James Devitt in addition to Emeny, giving it a pre-money valuation of £5m.

YourWelcome has a dedicated tablet through which the services are offered and it also comes with a guide to the property, as well as deals for things such as tickets, food and local cab services to visitors from the likes of Just Eat and Addison Lee. Hosts can update any information remotely letting those with multiple property listings easily mange them.

It takes a 20 per cent cut of sales made by the homeowners, increasing the revenue stream for hosts beyond simply their home and charges a £7.50 per month fee per tablet. It has partnered with Skyline and Clarendon Serviced Apartments and Flying Butler to provide the service to their properties, as well as 50 holiday rental management firms.

A year since launch the firm, which was part of London proptech accelerator Pi Labs and raised £400,000 seed cash previously, already has 5,000 guests using the service each month and is used in 23 countries.​

“We knew when launching YourWelcome, that a product that could bring a new revenue stream to the short stay accommodation ecosystem would be in high demand," said founder Henry Bennett.

"This funding round will enable us to keep up with the huge demand we have experienced and continue our rapid international expansion."

The "aggressive expansion" plans include the goal of hitting 40,000 to 50,000 customers per month by the end of the year. It will also hire staff in Florida from which to serve the US which accounts for 70 per cent of the business and embark on its first marketing campaign.