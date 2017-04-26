Service suspended on Piccadilly line due to person on the track

Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on the Piccadilly line this morning, with service suspended between Kings Cross and Cockfosters due to a person on the track.

Emergency services are at the scene.

No service btwn Kings Cross and Cockfosters due to a person on the track. Ticket acceptance in place. To re-plan https://t.co/1fGWaUeU6A — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) April 26, 2017

Transport for London warned that because of the incident, which took place at Manor House station in north London, there are traffic restrictions on Green Lanes.