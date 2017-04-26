FTSE 100 7268.34 -0.10%
Wednesday 26 April 2017 10:27am

Service suspended on Piccadilly line due to person on the track

Caitlin Morrison
The incident took place at Manor House

There are delays on the Piccadilly line this morning, with service suspended between Kings Cross and Cockfosters due to a person on the track.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Transport for London warned that because of the incident, which took place at Manor House station in north London, there are traffic restrictions on Green Lanes.

