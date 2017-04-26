Service suspended on Piccadilly line due to person on the track

There are delays on the Piccadilly line this morning, with service suspended between Kings Cross and Cockfosters due to a person on the track.
Emergency services are at the scene.
No service btwn Kings Cross and Cockfosters due to a person on the track. Ticket acceptance in place. To re-plan https://t.co/1fGWaUeU6A— Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) April 26, 2017
Transport for London warned that because of the incident, which took place at Manor House station in north London, there are traffic restrictions on Green Lanes.
Due to emergency services dealing with an incident on the Piccadilly line at Manor House, A105 Green Lanes has lane restrictions.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) April 26, 2017