"Unicorn" startup Ve Interactive rescued from administration by management buyout

Lynsey Barber

Ve Interactive, the once-unicorn valued UK adtech startup, has been rescued from administration in a management buyout.

The pre-pack deal led by a group of existing shareholders and creditors will secure the jobs of just under 1,000 staff which had been at risk when the firm fell into administration late yesterday evening.

"The interim management team has successfully bought Ve Interactive out of administration which means the UK tech business is protected for the future," said a spokesperson for the startup.

"The company will now seamlessly continue to trade under the management of chief executive Morten Tonnesen and managing director David Marrinan-Hayes."

A creditor forced the startup into administration on Tuesday, despite attempts by management and investors to save it. It followed several months of growing uncertainty around the future of the business.

A fresh injection of cash was made in March and founder David Brown stepped aside in a bid to keep it going, slashing its reported "unicorn" valuation to £300m.

"I am very excited to be leading the next chapter in Ve Interactive’s story," said Tonnesen.

"The business has long been at the forefront of the industry and we now have the investment and backing to continue to build out our market-leading technologies."