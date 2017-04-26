Looking for a London home? Buy now and get £57,000 off the asking price

Londoners looking to buy a property could achieve price reductions amounting to more than £57,000 if they buy now, new figures reveal.
The average cut in property asking prices is £24,989 across the UK, according to figures from Zoopla. However, that figure rises dramatically in the capital.
Nearly a third of properties on the market in London (32 per cent) have had asking price reductions, with an average cut of £57,323, which is a 7.5 per cent reduction.
This is a slight decline from the average 7.6 per cent discount home buyers were achieving in December. However, in Kensington and Chelsea, reductions are higher than the average at 7.65 per cent, which represents a hefty £135,702 discount on the average house price for the area.
In Westminster, would-be home owners have negotiated price cuts of as much as £124,144 on average, making it the borough with the second largest asking price reductions:
|
Rank
|
Borough
|
Average price reduction
|
Average price reduction
|
Reduced properties on the market
|
1
|
Kensington and Chelsea
|
7.65 per cent
|
£135,702
|
34.17 per cent
|
2
|
Westminster
|
7.2 per cent
|
£124,144
|
32.01 per cent
|
3
|
Hammersmith and Fulham
|
6.86 per cent
|
£71,795
|
35 per cent
|
4
|
Lambeth
|
6.58 per cent
|
£58,627
|
29.76 per cent
|
5
|
Wandsworth
|
6.41 per cent
|
£75,762
|
32.81 per cent
|
6
|
Camden
|
6.41 per cent
|
£81,113
|
30.97 per cent
|
7
|
Southwark
|
6.39 per cent
|
£53,588
|
29.49 per cent
|
8
|
Hounslow
|
6.37 per cent
|
£56,667
|
35.6 per cent
|
9
|
City of London
|
6.29 per cent
|
£58,932
|
26.42 per cent
|
10
|
Richmond upon Thames
|
6.24 per cent
|
£55,727
|
36.6 per cent
Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla, said: "Whilst the number of properties on the market with a price reduction has remained flat since December, those that have been discounted have seen a bigger reduction since the end of last year. This is still good news for those looking to get onto the property ladder."