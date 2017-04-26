Looking for a London home? Buy now and get £57,000 off the asking price

Helen Cahill

Londoners looking to buy a property could achieve price reductions amounting to more than £57,000 if they buy now, new figures reveal.

The average cut in property asking prices is £24,989 across the UK, according to figures from Zoopla. However, that figure rises dramatically in the capital.

Read more: The average house price along the London Marathon route is now almost £700k

Nearly a third of properties on the market in London (32 per cent) have had asking price reductions, with an average cut of £57,323, which is a 7.5 per cent reduction.

This is a slight decline from the average 7.6 per cent discount home buyers were achieving in December. However, in Kensington and Chelsea, reductions are higher than the average at 7.65 per cent, which represents a hefty £135,702 discount on the average house price for the area.

Read more: UK house prices: Nearly six in 10 expect property prices to rise

In Westminster, would-be home owners have negotiated price cuts of as much as £124,144 on average, making it the borough with the second largest asking price reductions:

Rank Borough Average price reduction Average price reduction Reduced properties on the market 1 Kensington and Chelsea 7.65 per cent £135,702 34.17 per cent 2 Westminster 7.2 per cent £124,144 32.01 per cent 3 Hammersmith and Fulham 6.86 per cent £71,795 35 per cent 4 Lambeth 6.58 per cent £58,627 29.76 per cent 5 Wandsworth 6.41 per cent £75,762 32.81 per cent 6 Camden 6.41 per cent £81,113 30.97 per cent 7 Southwark 6.39 per cent £53,588 29.49 per cent 8 Hounslow 6.37 per cent £56,667 35.6 per cent 9 City of London 6.29 per cent £58,932 26.42 per cent 10 Richmond upon Thames 6.24 per cent £55,727 36.6 per cent

Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla, said: "Whilst the number of properties on the market with a price reduction has remained flat since December, those that have been discounted have seen a bigger reduction since the end of last year. This is still good news for those looking to get onto the property ladder."