It might have one of the world's shortest runways, but Saba Airport also has the best landing for views.

That's according to a poll of 8,000 people by private jet booking service PrivateFly, which has compiled the top 10 airports in the world for anyone keen to get a bit more from their next flight.

The airport at Saba, Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, has a runway that's only 400m long and pilots have to have special training to land at the Dutch Caribbean island's airport. Only certain turboprop aircraft are agile enough to perform the short stop required.

You don't need to go very far at all to get some of the most scenic landings though, with London City Airport making the top 10, along with Barra Airport in Scotland and Nice in France.

Adam Twidell, PrivateFly's chief executive, said:

Flying into Saba is extraordinary - something I’ll never forget and recommend highly to any aviation enthusiast. You approach the mountainous island towering out of the sea, to see an impossibly tiny runway appear perched on a cliff. Saba has an exceptional safety record making it one of the most memorable civilian aviation experiences available anywhere in the world.

The top 10 airport scenic landings in the world

1. Saba (Juancho E Yrausquin Airport), Dutch Caribbean

2. Donegal Airport, Ireland

3. Nice Cote d’Azur, France

4. Gibraltar Airport, UK overseas

5. Queenstown Airport, New Zealand

6. London City Airport, UK

7. St Maarten Airport (Princess Juliana International), Caribbean

8. Orlando Melbourne Airport, USA

9. Barra Airport, Scotland, UK

10. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada

(All pictures via PrivateFly.)

