The US firm behind Scotch tape and Post-it notes today posted better-than-expected quarterly figures and upped its full-year forecasts.

3M bumped full-year earnings up 25 cents per share to a maximum of $9.05, well ahead of a consensus poll of analysts collected by Thomson Reuters of $8.63 per share.

Sales, 3M said, will grow as much as five per cent, compared with previous cap of three per cent.

Net income in the first three months of 2017 rose 3.8 per cent to $1.32bn (£1bn).

3M makes more than 60 per cent of its sales outside the United States. Its earnings were boosted by a restructuring of the group that has seen it sell off assets and cut headcount over the past year.

Shares in the US-listed firm rose nearly 0.5 per cent in trading.