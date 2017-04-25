Oliver Gill

More than 40 celebrities today settled with Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking claims heard in the High Court.

The financial settlements were not disclosed but it is understood some were in excess of £300,000, more than the record £260,250 of damages awarded to actress Sadie Frost following a High Court trial in 2015.

Celebrities involved included comedian Vic Reeves, who was first alerted by newspaper reports that he and has wife were undergoing fertility treatment, despite the pair not divulging the matter to any other parties.

Mirror Group Newspaper is understood to have set aside £26m for legal costs alone.

Read more: Daily Mirror owner loses phone hacking appeal

Another claimant was former football player and England manager Kevin Keegan. The High Court was told MGN had agreed to pay Keegan compensation.

Keegan's solicitor, John Newell, said in a statement: "Discovering that his private communications with his family, friends and associates had been unlawfully accessed was a devastating intrusion.

"Kevin is pleased that Mirror Group have acknowledged their wrongdoing and publicly apologised.

"He feels vindicated and believes that justice has been done."

Other celebrities understood to have settled today included Denise van Outen, Jeffrey Archer and Patsy Kensit.