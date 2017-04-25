FTSE 100 7275.64 +0.15%
Tuesday 25 April 2017 8:27pm

Coca-Cola to cull 1,200 of global workforce in drive to increase cost savings

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
A Chinese postal worker leaves with his bike after
Coca-Cola has been hit by a consumer trend away from sugary drinks (Source: Getty)

Coca-Cola has revealed plans to cut up to 1,200 jobs as part of an operational restructuring programme to make $3.8bn (£3bn) of annual savings by 2019.

The Atlanta-based company said today it was increasing its cost-cutting target by $800m in annualised savings and now expects to save $3.8bn by 2019. The majority of the additional savings would come from the job reductions, incoming chief executive James Quincey said.

Read more: Private equity-backed vehicle firm to buy Coca-Cola truck provider

Both Coca-Cola and its fierce rival Pepsi have been hit by a trend across North America and Europe for consumers to shy away from drinks with a high sugar content.

Global sales of Coca-Cola's fizzy drinks fell by one per cent for the first three months of 2017.

Investors appeared largely unperturbed by the news with shares broadly flat in trading.

Related articles

Private equity-backed vehicle firm to buy Coca-Cola truck provider
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Coca Cola HBC's shares are fizzing as profit shoots up
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Coca-Cola's chief executive is stepping down in May
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff