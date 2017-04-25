William Turvill

AkzoNobel has rejected calls by activist investor Elliott Advisors to hold a vote on the future of its chairman.

Elliott led a group of shareholders in asking Akzo for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to vote on the proposed sacking of Antony Burgmans.

But the company said it would not be holding the meeting, saying that there was “no legal basis for calling an EGM”.

It also said the request was “irresponsible, disproportionate, damaging and not in the best interests of the company”.

Elliott has been angered by Akzo and its chairman over their refusal to engage in talks with US rival PPG Industries over a takeover offer.

Read more: PPG Industries increases AkzoNobel takeover offer to $28.8bn

Meanwhile, the Dutch economic affairs minister today reiterated his opposition to a US takeover of Akzo.

The Dutch paints firm is under pressure from shareholders to engage with talks with American rival PPG Industries following an improved €26.9bn (£22.8bn) offer yesterday.

AkzoNobel, which rejected two offers last month amid domestic political opposition, yesterday said it would “carefully review and consider” the latest bid.

Read more: No let-up for AkzoNobel: Paint company's makeover fails to impress Elliott

But while this may have pleased some investors (shares jumped five per cent), Dutch politicians may not be too happy.

Economic affairs minister Henk Kamp told BNR radio today: “Whether the offer is low or high, that doesn't change my opinion…

“For the Dutch [economy], it's good that the leadership of AkzoNobel, both the management board and the supervisory board, is planning to remain independent, and I support that.”