Shoe retailer Clarks cuts jobs at its UK headquarters

Clarks is cutting up to 60 jobs at its UK headquarters as part of a review of the business.

There will be between 50 and 60 job losses at Clarks' office in Street, Somerset, where the retailer employs over 1,000 people.

A spokesperson for Clarks said the company was "always evolving and improving".

"Our industry continues to face a challenging commercial and economic environment, with increasing cost pressures and intensified customer expectations," the spokesperson said.

"For our brand to meet these challenges, today and in the future, Clarks will always review and reorganise its business to ensure it remains agile and innovation led.

"As part of this continuous review, we are making sure some changes to improve the way we work across Clarks. Unfortunately, a small number of employees will be affected by these changes, but we are doing everything we can to minimise any impact. We have a strong duty of care to our employees and will be supporting them during this period."

In separate measures to cut costs, Clarks enlisted consultancy Harper Dennis Hobbs in February to conduct a review of its property portfolio. The shoe retailer is looking to make sure its rents are competitive across its 550 stores.