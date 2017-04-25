Courtney Goldsmith

The boss of Centrica, which owns British Gas, today said the Conservative party's plan to cap energy prices suggests some in Prime Minister Theresa May's government do not believe in free markets.

In an interview with the BBC, Iain Conn said this is worrying as Britain is working to build its post-Brexit future on free trade.

Conn said:

I'm the first to admit that the UK market is not perfect. I just don't think that capping prices is the right way to help the market and it probably will have unintended consequences. I think there are some at the heart of government who just don't believe in free markets and I find that concerning at a time when this market is highly competitive and the UK is seeking to forge a new future relying upon free trade with the rest of the world.

Shares in Centrica and fellow London-listed utility SSE tumbled more than five per cent yesterday after the Tories revealed their plan to reduce energy bills by capping prices. The plan was criticised by energy bosses and consumer groups as being ineffective and potentially increasing prices in the long run.

May has praised free markets and free trade in the past, but she also said she is prepared to intervene in markets when necessary.

