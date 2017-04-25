FTSE 100 7277.96 +0.18%
Tuesday 25 April 2017 11:33am

Labour shadow trade minister Barry Gardiner caught out with Remain campaign sticker

Mark Sands
The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. Gardiner voted to remain. (Source: Getty)

A Labour minister's enthusiasm for Brexit negotiation has been questioned after he was caught out brandishing a Remain campaign sticker left over from the referendum.

Shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner was interrupted on ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier today to be questioned about the "I'm In" logo on his iPad.

"Can I just ask how enthusiastic you are about Brexit?" ITV's Susanna Reid asked the MP for the London constituency of Brent North.

"It looks a bit like perhaps a lot of these politicians are dragging their heels, and I've just noticed your iPad still has a campaigning sticker. 'I'm In', but we voted out as a country," Reid said.

Gardiner responded that he had voted to stay in the EU adding, "but I'm a democrat".

Read More: Brexit hitlist prompts Soubry, Grieve and Morgan to quit Open Britain group

The trade minister had been appearing on the show to promote Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer's speech this morning on negotiating priorities.

Starmer said the party would unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU nationals resident in the UK "on day one" of a Labour government.

