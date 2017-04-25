Business
Industries
Markets
Technology
Leadership
Life & Style
Money
Sport
Lists
Business
(View all)
Banking
Economics
International
London
Insurance
M&A
The Capitalist
Politics
CFA Institute Talk
IDA Ireland Talk
Industries
(View all)
Law & professional services
Property
Retail and leisure
Marketing and advertising
Pharmaceuticals
Telecoms
Media
Transport and infrastructure
Industrials
Markets
(View all)
Currencies
Cryptocurrencies
Commodities
Equities
Bonds
IPOs and fundraising
Investment Challenge
Technology
(View all)
Science
Gadget reviews
Cyber security
Fintech
appScatter Talk
Leadership
(View all)
Entrepreneurs
Management
Millennials
Careers
Women
Life & Style
(View all)
Travel
Watches
Fashion
Food
Homes and interiors
Cars
Culture
Money
(View all)
Investing
Pensions
Crowdfunding
Alt-fi
Personal banking and insurance
ISAS
Schroders Talk
Sport
(View all)
Football
Rugby Union
Formula 1
Cricket
The Punter
Tennis
Golf
Sports money
Lists
(View all)
Digital Innovators
Rio 50
Power 100 Women
Leap 100
Most viewed authors
Joe Hall
(16,087 views)
Rebecca Smith
(9,058 views)
William Turvill
(7,847 views)
City A.M. links
Newsletters
Latest paper
Advertising
Awards
Wine Club
Money Transfer
Charity
About
Careers
Tickets
Latest news
Most popular
Opinion
Podcast
City Talk
Home
Technology
FTSE 250
19628.74
+0.13%
FTSE 100
7277.96
+0.18%
Bats UK 100
12341.75
+0.19%
Home
Technology
views
Tuesday 25 April 2017 11:30am
appScatter Talk
What is this?
appScatter CEO, Philip Marcella, on the alternative app stores and why they matter
Share
Jason Hill
I am the sales and marketing director at appScatter.
Follow Jason
Related
City Talk
appScatter Talk
How to identify the target audience for your mobile app
Jason Hill
Article posted by appScatter Talk
Share
* Terms and conditions
Add a comment
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Business
Industries
Markets
Technology
Leadership
Life & Style
Money
Sport
Lists
Follow us for breaking
news and latest updates:
Stay up to date: get our
FREE
daily emails
Sign up
Stay up to date: get our
FREE
daily emails
Sign up
About
|
Advertising
|
Privacy
|
Terms
|
Sitemap
|
Latest paper
Copyright © 2017 City A.M. Limited