Nina Edy

If you're yet to register to vote in the upcoming general election on 8 June, your window to do so is getting shorter.

Here’s all the important things you need to know.

When is the deadline?

You must register by by 22 May to vote in the General Election on 8 June. It usually take about five minutes to do this - so you don't need to worry about it taking up too much time.

Who can vote

Voters are required to be British citizens, Republic of Ireland citizens or a citizen of a qualifying Commonwealth country.

You’ll have to be aged 18 years or over to vote, though people aged 16 and 17 are able to register.

Citizens of the European Union who are not Commonwealth citizens are not able to vote in UK general elections.

How to register

Those who live in England, Scotland and Wales can register online through the government's gov.uk portal.

The online service is also available in Welsh.

If you live in Northern Ireland, you will need to register using a different form and return it

to your Area Electoral Office.

If you prefer to do things the old fashioned way, you can also apply to vote by post, until at least 11 working days before election day. More info here

What do I need to register?

You will need your National Insurance number, your date of birth and your address.

How to check if I’m already registered

If you’ve voted in last year’s EU Referendum then you’re probably already registered. But if you need to make sure, contact your Electoral Registration Officer. Their details can be found by entering your postcode on the About My Vote website.

How will my vote be counted?

As this is a general election, the votes will be counted by constituency.