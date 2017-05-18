Shruti Tripathi Chopra

British Standards Institution (BSI), a firm that provides training and testing to companies, has seen its revenue rise 21 per cent to £401m for the year ended 31 December 2016.

BSI's underlying operating profit increased 42 per cent on the back of strong international sales, weak pound and high interest in its new standards in areas such as robotics and artificial intelligence.

The testing firm's guide on ethical design and application of robots attracted strong interest from China and the US, as well as UK media channels, the firm said.

BSI's total client base rose to 81,000 across 181 countries worldwide, including 64 per cent of the FTSE 100, 53 per cent of the Fortune 500 and 58 per cent of the Nikkei Index.

Howard Kerr, chief executive, said: “2016 was a year of increasing economic, political and social uncertainty, creating both challenges and opportunities for our clients worldwide. Success requires adaptation, and we are working with industry to help unlock the benefits of international trade and a wide range of new technologies, including smart cities and artificial intelligence.”