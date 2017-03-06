FTSE 100 7350.12 -0.33%
118 views
Monday 6 March 2017 7:40pm

Former chancellor Norman Lamont warns Brexit is "under attack"

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk How Long Is the Investment Learning Curve?
The Ceremonial Funeral Of Former British Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher
The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

A former Conservative chancellor has warned that Brexit is “under attack”, calling on the House of Lords to “see sense”.

Lord Lamont said yesterday that Prime Minister Theresa May should be allowed to begin official negotiations as soon as possible.

Lamont, who supported exiting the EU, served as chancellor under John Major between 1990 and 1993, before being replaced by long-time Europhile Kenneth Clarke.

Read More: Hammond vows to fight bad Brexit deals as he plots high-tech UK plan

Making a speech in central London, Lamont slammed calls for mechanisms allowing Article 50 to be revoked if public opinion shifts, arguing such efforts show some peers and MPs “oppose the results of the referendum”.

“Some say maybe in the future the British people will change their minds. By that, they mean that they would like to change their minds for them,” Lamont said.

Speaking to Sky News, he added that "the House of Lords would be calling itself into question" if it followed through on proposed amendments offering MPs a meaningful vote on Brexit.

It comes after Downing Street today issued a fresh warning to peers on the same topic, arguing it could incentivise Brussels to offer the UK a bad deal.

Peers will again debate the Article 50 Bill tomorrow, with May still planning to formally launch Brexit negotiations by the end of this month.

Tags

Related articles

Up to 30 Tory MPs will join a Brexit rebellion on EU nationals, peer claims
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

May's industrial strategy under fire from influential MPs committee
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

German minister confident of winning clearing power from "offshore" London
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff