Imran Khan

FTSE 250 chemicals company Synthomer reported in its full year results today that it has achieved a second consecutive year of record profits, it announced yesterday.

The speciality chemicals company, which provides emulsion polymers to a range of industries, including coatings, health and protection, said 2016 revenues jumped up by 20 per cent to £1.04bn, and 10.8 per cent on a constant currency basis, compared to the same time last year.

The revenue rises mean that this is the second consecutive year of record profits for Synthomer with underlying earnings up 28.2 per cent to £122.2m.

Chairman Neil Johnson said: "Looking ahead, we expect to continue to see resilient trading in Europe, although the raw material and macroeconomic environments remain volatile.

“Despite these uncertainties and challenges, the board's expectations remain unchanged from the trading update on 20 January and we remain confident in delivering long term growth in profitability and shareholder value," he said.

Synthomer attributed its strong performance to organic growth in Europe and North America, alongside improved margins and stable volumes. The company also said its Asia and rest of world segments performed well, and ahead of expectations, with a good performance from its important nitrile latex product.

Separately, the company announced its acquisition of performance additives business, Perstorp Oxo Belgium, from Swedish speciality chemicals company, Perstop Group, for £67.3m. The deal was said to be funded from existing financial resources, representing 8.5 times Perstorp Belgium's adjusted earnings achieved in 2016.

Synthomer said Perstorp Oxo Belgium would contribute positively within its existing markets and the company hopes to develop stronger relationships with Perstorp Belgium's customers through existing sales and technical services.