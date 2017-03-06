TfL just came a step closer to building 400 homes in Kidbrooke

Emma Haslett

One of the capital's largest housing associations will help Transport for London (TfL) build 400 new homes on a former RAF base in South East London

TfL named Triangle London Developments - a consortium comprised of Notting Hill Housing and U+I - as the partner which will develop homes on a four-acre site close to Kidbrooke Station in Greenwich.

As well as hundreds of new homes, the development will include commercial, retail and office space, as well as improving the station and transport hub around it, and a village square. Once it has planning permission, work is expected to begin in 2018 and the first homes will be available to buy and rent by 2020.

The announcement is part of TfL's plans to squeeze cash from dozens of sites across the capital, with half of the homes built on the sites due to be affordable.

In October 2015 is said it was planing to develop 300 acres of land across 75 sites, with enough space for 10,000 homes. So far it has announced plans to build homes in Southwark and Lambeth.

"The mayor is determined to fast-track more public land for development and to ensure at least half the new homes across TfL’s portfolio of sites will be genuinely affordable," said James Murray, deputy mayor for housing and residential development.

"Kidbrooke is a site that has sat unused for the last eight years, so I welcome this joint venture and I look forward to seeing work gather pace to deliver new affordable homes for Londoners to buy and rent.”

